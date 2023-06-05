X

Evening update: Key things to know

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
  • Public comments continue during Atlanta City Council’s meeting ahead of the planned vote on funding for the training center. Over 350 people signed up to speak. As of 5 p.m., 45 have spoken since public comment began shortly after 1:15 p.m. It is unclear when a vote might take place.
ExploreHundreds speak out against Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center
  • The majority of the comments have been against the project, with a minority expressing support for the project. The city of Atlanta social media posted videos from two supporters of the planned training center. The two videos were later deleted.
  • A motion was approved by the city council to avoid public speaker limitations in the city’s ordinance and allow more individuals to speak even if they didn’t get signed up before the cutoff time at 1 p.m.
  • People waiting to speak during public comment continue to wait in the atrium at City Hall and outside the building. As the livestream of public comment plays, those waiting outside the city council chambers cheered as speakers continue to speak.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Latest
Opponents question the city council’s priorities
17m ago
Atlanta police set up barricades outside City Hall
1h ago
City social media puts spotlight on supporters
2h ago
