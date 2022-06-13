Early voting underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races

Voters can head to the polls from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from now until Friday.

There are four early voting locations: Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Red Road in Rex, the Elections & Registration Office at 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro, South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton and Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center at 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.

Democrats in Clayton are being asked to decide in the four statewide races, according to a sample ballot.

Cobb County

Some ballots in Cobb were cast on Wednesday and Saturday, but their eight early voting locations will stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

All voters will be asked to decide between Sonja N. Brown and James K. Luttrell for a judge seat in the Cobb County Superior Court.

Some Republicans will also get to cast a vote in the U.S. House District 6 contest between Jake Evans and Rich McCormick, according to a sample ballot. A handful of Smyrna residents, regardless of party, will choose either Latonia P. Hines or Natalie Keng to fill the Smyrna City Council Ward 2 seat.

DeKalb County

Ten locations are available for those wishing to vote early in the DeKalb runoff. View a map of the polling locations at bit.ly/3aXR38N.

After much drama, voters will get to select who will fill their District 2 seat on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners. There are also two school board races.

DeKalb officials had not uploaded their sample ballots online nor updated early voting locations as of Friday afternoon.

The county elections board Friday, days before early voting was set to begin, swapped three early voting locations from the general primary — Clarkston Community Center, the Coan Recreation Center and Tucker First United Methodist Church — for three new locations.

The correct locations are the Clarkston library at 951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston, Israel Missionary Baptist Church at 2017 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE in Atlanta and Tucker High School at 5036 LaVista Road in Tucker. They also added the Neighborhood Church at 1561 McLendon Ave. NE in Atlanta as a polling place.

Fulton County

Early voting in Georgia’s most populated county began Saturday and will run until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at nearly 30 locations, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3xnKzY6.

Democrats who live in House District 61 can pick between Roger Bruce and Rashaun Kemp.

Some Republicans in Fulton will get to vote in a federal House race, according to sample ballots. There’s the U.S. House District 6 contest between Jake Evans and Rich McCormick then the U.S. House District 7 race between Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves. There is also the state House District 50 runoff between Betsy Kramer and Narender Reddy.

Gwinnett County

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Friday, voters can cast their ballots at 11 sites. A list of those locations can be found at https://bit.ly/2OtIB51.

All voters will be asked to decide between Erica Dove and Matt Miller to fill a seat on the Gwinnett County State Court bench. There is also the Gwinnett County Board of Education District 4 race between Adrienne Simmons and Alexis Williams.

Some of the Republican voters will also pick between Jake Evans and Rich McCormick for U.S. House District 6 and Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves for U.S. House District 7. There is also, for a handful of voters, the state House District 30 runoff between Derrick McCollum and Whitney Pimentel.

