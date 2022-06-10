DeKalb approves runoff precinct changes, new advance voting location

The DeKalb County elections board approved Friday three emergency polling place changes for this month’s runoffs.
It also added a new location for early voting, which starts next week.
Elections director Keisha Smith said the trio of regular polling places that would not be available for election day voting in the June 21 runoff were those at the Clarkston Community Center, the Coan Recreation Center and Tucker First United Methodist Church.
They will be replaced by the Clarkston library (951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston), Israel Missionary Baptist Church (2017 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE in Atlanta) and Tucker High School (5036 LaVista Road in Tucker), respectively.
The elections board also voted Friday to add an early voting location at Neighborhood Church, located at 1561 McLendon Ave. NE in Atlanta.
All advance voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Monday through Friday. A full list of locations can be found here.
Voters can go to any site in the county during early voting but most cast ballots at their designated polling place on election day.
In addition to several runoffs in party primaries for state and federal races, June 21′s election includes a handful of local DeKalb races.
They include the runoff in an eventful contest for the District 2 seat on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, as well as a pair of school board races.
