DeKalb approves runoff precinct changes, new advance voting location

All advance voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Monday through Friday. A full list of locations can be found here.

Voters can go to any site in the county during early voting but most cast ballots at their designated polling place on election day.

In addition to several runoffs in party primaries for state and federal races, June 21′s election includes a handful of local DeKalb races.

They include the runoff in an eventful contest for the District 2 seat on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, as well as a pair of school board races.