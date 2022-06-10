Feds set pretrial hearing for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

Federal officials have set Sept. 12 for a pretrial conference and motions hearing for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
Hill, who was indicted by the federal government in April 2021, is charged with seven counts of violating the civil rights of detainees in the Clayton County Jail by strapping them to restraining chairs as punishment.
Among those allegedly restrained were a 17-year-old detainee and a landscaper who argued with Hill after a dispute with a deputy.
Hill, who was in his fourth term as sheriff of the south metro Atlanta community when he was indicted, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A trial date has been set for Sept. 26 before U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross.
Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill from duty in June 2021 after a three-member panel concluded the sheriff could not perform his duties while under indictment.
The pretrial hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 1708 of the Richard. B Russell Federal Courthouse, 75 Ted Turner Drive, in southwest Atlanta.
