BreakingNews
U.S. to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett anticipates November referendum on penny sales tax renewal

Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson speaks during the SPLOST referendum meeting at Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson speaks during the SPLOST referendum meeting at Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Gwinnett County commissioners anticipate asking voters in a Nov. 8 referendum to renew a penny sales tax that would generate an anticipated $1.35 billion in revenue over six years for capital projects.

The current special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, expires in March. If approved, the new one would take effect April 1. The revenue would be divided between the government of Gwinnett County and its 16 cities roughly depending on population.

The county has identified many projects that a new SPLOST would fund, such as widening major roads, expanding parks, building a new police headquarters and fire stations, improving courtrooms, expanding the animal welfare center and enhancing senior centers, Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian said.

Voters have approved the countywide SPLOST nine times since 1985, said Nicole Love Hendrickson, chairwoman of the Gwinnett board of commissioners.

“It always amazes me what one cent, one penny, can do and has been able to provide for our county,” Hendrickson said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

About 63% of voters in 2016 approved the current SPLOST. Without it, many capital projects would not have been possible, or they would have required the county to increase property taxes or go into debt, Alexzulian said. Visitors who make purchases in Gwinnett contribute to SPLOST revenue, she said.

The county commission held a special meeting Tuesday with representatives from cities to discuss potential SPLOST-funded projects. Many city officials said their allocations would improve roads and parks.

The county commission will consider an intergovernmental agreement with cities next month and anticipates issuing a call in August for the November referendum, Hendrickson said.

Peachtree Corners, the largest and newest city in Gwinnett, would build a pedestrian bridge to connect its trail system to busy Peachtree Parkway and another one across the Chattahoochee River from Johns Creek, said Mayor Mike Mason. The city would also buy green space and add a parking deck at The Forum shopping center, Mason said.

“This is Christmas in, I guess it’ll be, November,” he said.

Sugar Hill would turn 160 acres near the Chattahoochee into green space with walking trails, continue developing its greenway, build a downtown parking facility and improve its outdoor amphitheater, City Manager Paul Radford said.

Loganville hopes to bring running water and bathrooms to Destination Park and put some SPLOST money toward a library, Mayor Skip Baliles said. The city is mostly in Walton County, with about 30% of land area in Gwinnett, but Walton County has less than a tenth of Gwinnett’s population and the Walton SPLOST will only generate about $80 million, Baliles said.

“It reminds me of some family reunions that I used to go to,” he told Gwinnett commissioners. “You guys are the rich relatives.”

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations
1h ago
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
6h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
5h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
5h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
The Latest
Exploring a fossil fuel-free future, Georgia Power tests something new
1h ago
Gwinnett libraries request $6.7M budget increase next year
5h ago
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee hearings begin
17h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top