Dickens, Moore to face off in Nov. 16 Atlanta mayoral debate

The candidates vying to become Atlanta’s next mayor will be in a runoff debate on Nov. 16.
The event featuring candidates Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore will be hosted by The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, in partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The moderator will be Donna Lowry, Capitol correspondent for Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Lawmakers program. The candidates will be questioned by J.D. Capelouto, the AJC’s Intown Atlanta journalist, and WSB-TV anchor Dave Huddleston.
The hour long debate will air live at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 on GPB-TV, GPB.org, AJC.com and the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page. Public Broadcasting Atlanta will air the debate on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m., and Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
The Atlanta Press Club is also hosting runoff debates for the City Council Post 3 At-Large and City Council president seats. The events will air live at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.
Candidates Jacki Labat and Keisha Sean Waites are facing off for the council seat currently held by Dickens. City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong and businessman Doug Shipman are vying for Moore’s seat, which is the second-highest office in City Hall after the mayor.
The debates will stream live on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook and WABE’s Facebook page. They will also be available on Public Broadcasting Atlanta on Nov. 21.
Fulton County’s early voting period for the runoff will take place from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at several locations throughout the county.
DeKalb County voters who live within Atlanta city limits will also be able to vote early in-person Nov. 17-24. DeKalb’s early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays during that span; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 20; and noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Atlanta’s runoff election day is Nov. 30.
About the Author