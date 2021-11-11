Dickens, Moore to face off in Nov. 16 Atlanta mayoral debate

Candidates Jacki Labat and Keisha Sean Waites are facing off for the council seat currently held by Dickens. City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong and businessman Doug Shipman are vying for Moore’s seat, which is the second-highest office in City Hall after the mayor.

The debates will stream live on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook and WABE’s Facebook page. They will also be available on Public Broadcasting Atlanta on Nov. 21.

Fulton County’s early voting period for the runoff will take place from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at several locations throughout the county.

DeKalb County voters who live within Atlanta city limits will also be able to vote early in-person Nov. 17-24. DeKalb’s early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays during that span; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 20; and noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Atlanta’s runoff election day is Nov. 30.