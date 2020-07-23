DeKalb’s updated mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

DeKalb’s ordinance still requires everyone over the age of 8 to wear a mask or face covering in public places, with exemptions for things like driving, people with underlying health issues, and outdoor exercise when proper social distancing can be observed.

Under the newly amended ordinance, first-time violators will still be given a warning.

But second-time violators will now be ordered to attend a COVID-19 education class. The $250 fine previously proposed for repeat offenders will now be administered only if they don’t attend the class, either virtually or in-person.

The new ordinance also includes a possible exemption for “conscientious objectors.” The idea is that anyone who is cited but has “moral, ethical or religious” objections to wearing a mask can submit a sworn affidavit for consideration by a local judge, Thurmond said Tuesday.

If the judge finds the objections valid, the person could be relieved of any penalties.

Under the ordinance — which becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday — those seeking conscientious objector status will also have to attend a COVID-19 prevention class.

In encouraging local small businesses to require masks, DeKalb is asking them to follow the lead of a growing list of large retailers like Kroger, Publix, Wal-Mart and Target.

DeKalb businesses interested in receiving masks can send an email to stopthespread@dekalbcountyga.gov. Representatives form DeKalb police, fire and code enforcement will be handling the distribution this weekend.