Amid legal fight in Atlanta, more cities pass, ponder mask mandates

Most of DeKalb County is now under a mask mandate, after the county passed a similar revised order Tuesday that applies to unincorporated DeKalb. The cities of Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Doraville and Decatur have also implemented mask mandates.

The new rules could put the local governments at odds with the state, however, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order explicitly banning local governments from requiring the use of face coverings.

Kemp’s office filed a lawsuit last week against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her City Council counterparts, accusing them of violating the governor’s executive orders by banning gatherings of more than 10 people on city property and requiring residents and visitors to wear masks.

The parties were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning but the hearing was postponed after two Fulton County judges recused themselves.

The Georgia Municipal Association filed a brief in support of the city and said roughly 100 of the 537 municipalities with membership in the GMA “have already adopted a policy regarding the wearing of masks in their own public buildings in order to protect their own employees and local citizens.”

— Staff reporter Tyler Estep contributed to this report.