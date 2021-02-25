DeKalb video welcomes students back ahead of return to classrooms

Several DeKalb County School district employees this week shared on YouTube that they are ready to return to face-to-face learning.
The DeKalb County School District has been virtual-only since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the district is planning to reopen its buildings for face-to-face learning for some students beginning March 9.
Students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, can return to schools on March 9. Students in third through fifth grades, seventh through eighth, and 10th through 12th grades can return March 15.
Families can also choose to keep their children in online-only learning.
In a 2-minute video, the district shares footage of safety signs in school buildings alongside recordings of staff members and teachers welcoming people back to school. Many of the people in the video are shown wearing masks or advising people to wear their masks.
While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The district, which has more than 93,000 students, has reported 862 cases of the coronavirus among students and employees July 1 to Feb. 18.