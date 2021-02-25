DeKalb video welcomes students back ahead of return to classrooms

In a 2-minute video, the district shares footage of safety signs in school buildings alongside recordings of staff members and teachers welcoming people back to school. Many of the people in the video are shown wearing masks or advising people to wear their masks.

While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The district, which has more than 93,000 students, has reported 862 cases of the coronavirus among students and employees July 1 to Feb. 18.