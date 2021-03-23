DeKalb to host another big food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest food distribution event this weekend, giving out 3,600 care baskets to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baskets will include a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken, plus a dozen “Georgia grown Grade A eggs” — an apparent nod to the imminent arrival of the Easter bunny.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 27) at four separate locations. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Locations are as follows:
· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston
· Former K-Mart store parking lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville
· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
DeKalb County began holding food distribution events last May, covering the associated costs with a portion of the approximately $125 million in federal coronavirus aid the county received around that time.
This weekend’s event, which is presented with partners La Vision newspaper and Saint Philip AME Church, will be the 15th the county has hosted.