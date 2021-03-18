DeKalb to hold public meeting on future of Intrenchment Creek Park

The virtual event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 31. Residents interested in participating will be able join the meeting on Zoom or by calling 888-270-9936 and using conference code 399422.

The southern DeKalb property slated to be discussed includes 53 acres along Bouldercrest Road that the county recently received from Blackhall Studios. In the controversial exchange, Blackhall received for 40 acres of the existing Intrenchment Creek Park.