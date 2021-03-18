DeKalb to hold public meeting on future of Intrenchment Creek Park

DeKalb officials will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss plans for the future of Intrenchment Creek Park, including property that the county recently obtained through a land swap with a local movie studio.
The virtual event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 31. Residents interested in participating will be able join the meeting on Zoom or by calling 888-270-9936 and using conference code 399422.
The southern DeKalb property slated to be discussed includes 53 acres along Bouldercrest Road that the county recently received from Blackhall Studios. In the controversial exchange, Blackhall received for 40 acres of the existing Intrenchment Creek Park.
County officials have said they plan to use the land they got in the swap to build a destination-style park to connect to about 85 additional acres of contiguous greenspace. Initial ideas for amenities include a new trailhead; an ADA-accessible playground; a splash pad; and a 13-acre meadow that supporters have likened to the one in Piedmont Park.
A group that represents 11 surrounding neighborhoods has expressed support for the swap and what it could bring.
A pair of environmental groups, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit trying to stop the exchange from advancing. A group called Neighbors of Gresham Park has also issued a recent statement criticizing the transaction.