DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at four separate locations: James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston); Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur); Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest); and the parking lot of the former K-Mart store at 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville.

Packages will include a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables, officials said. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.