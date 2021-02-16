X

DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Chicken and produce will be distributed at four different sites

DeKalb County will give away 3,500 boxes of chicken and produce this weekend, the latest event in a monthly series meant to help tackle food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at four separate locations: James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston); Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur); Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest); and the parking lot of the former K-Mart store at 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville.

Packages will include a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables, officials said. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

DeKalb County began holding monthly food distribution events in May, covering the associated costs with a portion of the approximately $125 million in federal coronavirus aid the county received last year.

Partners in this weekend’s distribution event include La Vision newspaper and Saint Philip AME Church.

