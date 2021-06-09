DeKalb schools serving free summer meals to children

The DeKalb County School District will offer free weekly meal kits to all children during the summer break.
Anyone age 18 and younger can pick up seven-day kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through July 21. The frozen meal boxes containing breakfast and lunch items will be distributed at seven schools:
- John Robert Lewis Elementary, 2630 Skyland Drive NE, Atlanta
- Henderson Middle, 2830 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta
- Lithonia High, 2440 Phillips Road, Lithonia
- Stone Mountain Middle, 4301 Sarr Parkway, Stone Mountain
- Southwest DeKalb High, 2863 Kelley Chapel Road, Decatur
- Bethune Middle, 5200 Covington Highway, Decatur
- McNair Middle, 2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur
No registration or income threshold is required to receive meals. DeKalb County students attending face-to-face summer school sessions will be fed during scheduled times.
City Schools of Decatur is only providing free meals to students attending programs at its College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center and the Frasier Child Development Center, according to its website.