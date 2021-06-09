ajc logo
X

DeKalb schools serving free summer meals to children

The DeKalb County School District will distribute seven-day meal kits Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July 21 at several schools. Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The DeKalb County School District will distribute seven-day meal kits Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July 21 at several schools. Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News | 23 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County School District will offer free weekly meal kits to all children during the summer break.

Anyone age 18 and younger can pick up seven-day kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through July 21. The frozen meal boxes containing breakfast and lunch items will be distributed at seven schools:

  • John Robert Lewis Elementary, 2630 Skyland Drive NE, Atlanta
  • Henderson Middle, 2830 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta
  • Lithonia High, 2440 Phillips Road, Lithonia
  • Stone Mountain Middle, 4301 Sarr Parkway, Stone Mountain
  • Southwest DeKalb High, 2863 Kelley Chapel Road, Decatur
  • Bethune Middle, 5200 Covington Highway, Decatur
  • McNair Middle, 2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur
ExploreDeKalb schools to help hundreds of adults earn GEDs, learn English

No registration or income threshold is required to receive meals. DeKalb County students attending face-to-face summer school sessions will be fed during scheduled times.

City Schools of Decatur is only providing free meals to students attending programs at its College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center and the Frasier Child Development Center, according to its website.

ExploreDeKalb charter school opens new science, performing arts annex

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top