DeKalb schools to help hundreds of adults earn GEDs, learn English

DeKalb County schools will expand its adult education program to help people get the skills they need to start successful career paths, according to a district news release.
The district was chosen by the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office Adult Education to help up to 500 people earn their general education diplomas, learn English, provide support for post-secondary learning and improve literacy among family members.
A district spokeswoman said the program previously served up to 50 adults.
DeKalb schools said in its news release that parents or guardians who earn their GEDs will be able to use their skills to help their children with their class assignments.
“The district remains committed to meeting the needs of our families, to include parents and siblings of our students,” DeKalb board of education chairwoman Vickie Turner said in the news release. “When you educate a student, you are educating a family, and it’s obvious that DeKalb County School District understands this very well.”
Registration for the program begins in June on the district’s Parent and Family Engagement Department website. Program sessions will start July 1. For more information, contact Narva Dunlap at (770) 865-3750 or family_engagement@dekalbschoolsga.org.