DeKalb charter school opens new science, performing arts annex

Students at a DeKalb County charter school will have additional space to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and math when classes resume on Aug. 2.
The DeKalb Agriculture and Technology Environment Inc. recently celebrated the opening of its new S.T.E.A.M. annex. The new building has an auditorium, band room and space for science labs and music practices and performances, the DeKalb County School District said in a news release.
“It feels rewarding [to see it] because now I know that our kids have many opportunities to grow in the areas of S.T.E.A.M, and they’re not confined by the physical constraints of a building,” Maury Wills, the headmaster and CEO said in the release. “Now they have many more opportunities to exercise their talents in S.T.E.A.M.”
The annex was named after George A. Jones, who is president of the school’s board of directors, the district said.
The academy, which is located in Stone Mountain, serves 750 kindergarten through eighth-grade students. According to its website, it teaches students about the “essential need to consider environmental ramifications of technology and other business decisions, via a hands-on, community-oriented instructional curriculum.”