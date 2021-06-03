DeKalb charter school opens new science, performing arts annex

The DeKalb Agriculture and Technology Environment Inc. recently celebrated the opening of its new S.T.E.A.M. annex. The new building has an auditorium, band room and space for science labs and music practices and performances, the DeKalb County School District said in a news release.

“It feels rewarding [to see it] because now I know that our kids have many opportunities to grow in the areas of S.T.E.A.M, and they’re not confined by the physical constraints of a building,” Maury Wills, the headmaster and CEO said in the release. “Now they have many more opportunities to exercise their talents in S.T.E.A.M.”