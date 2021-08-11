DeKalb police chief withdraws from consideration for Austin, Texas job

Ramos announced in a Wednesday morning press release that she had withdrawn her name from consideration to be the next police chief in Austin, Texas. She had been one of seven finalists for the job.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue working with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Public Safety Director Joseph Lumpkin and the courageous men and women of the police department as we use American Rescue Plan funding to implement our strategic plan to transform law enforcement,” Ramos said in her statement.