ajc logo
X

DeKalb police chief, APD leader both finalists for Texas job

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, at podium, leads a press conference Thursday, March 18, 2021 announcing the reunion of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby with her mother after the child was taken by a 14-year-old in a stolen car 12 hours earlier. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, at podium, leads a press conference Thursday, March 18, 2021 announcing the reunion of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby with her mother after the child was taken by a 14-year-old in a stolen car 12 hours earlier. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Mirtha Ramos and Celeste Murphy are among seven finalists for Austin PD’s next leader

Two Atlanta-area law enforcement leaders are among the finalists to be the next police chief in Austin, Texas.

Mirtha Ramos, who spent most of her career at the Miami-Dade Police Department, is less than two years into her tenure as chief of the DeKalb County Police Department. Celeste Murphy joined the Atlanta Police Department more than two decades ago and has been a deputy chief since last January.

Both of their names were among the list of seven finalists for the job released on Monday. There were more than four dozen initial applicants last month.

Other finalists include interim Austin PD chief Joseph Chacon; former Oakland, Calif., chief Anne Kirkpatrick; current Dallas, Texas, assistant police chief Avery L. Moore; Wichita, Kansas, police chief Gordan Ramsay; and Emada Tingirides, a deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Austin Police Department serves a community of nearly 1 million people and has more than 1,800 sworn officers.

In a press release, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said he hoped to announce a new police chief by the end of August.

In Other News
1
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 26)
2
Cobb schools counselor resigns over district’s handling of racism
3
Another million-gallon sewer spill reported at DeKalb trouble spot
4
Goodie Mob, Kilo Ali, Pastor Troy to perform for free in East Point
5
‘Devastating grief’: Georgia Aquarium mourns death of beluga whale calf
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top