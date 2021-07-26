DeKalb police chief, APD leader both finalists for Texas job

Two Atlanta-area law enforcement leaders are among the finalists to be the next police chief in Austin, Texas.
Mirtha Ramos, who spent most of her career at the Miami-Dade Police Department, is less than two years into her tenure as chief of the DeKalb County Police Department. Celeste Murphy joined the Atlanta Police Department more than two decades ago and has been a deputy chief since last January.
Both of their names were among the list of seven finalists for the job released on Monday. There were more than four dozen initial applicants last month.
Other finalists include interim Austin PD chief Joseph Chacon; former Oakland, Calif., chief Anne Kirkpatrick; current Dallas, Texas, assistant police chief Avery L. Moore; Wichita, Kansas, police chief Gordan Ramsay; and Emada Tingirides, a deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Austin Police Department serves a community of nearly 1 million people and has more than 1,800 sworn officers.
In a press release, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said he hoped to announce a new police chief by the end of August.