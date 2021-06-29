DeKalb police chief reportedly in running for job in Texas

Less than two years into her tenure, DeKalb County’s police chief is reportedly in the running for a job in Austin, Texas.
Lists recently published by The Austin American-Statesman and other media outlets included Mirtha Ramos among the nearly four dozen people who have applied to be Austin PD’s next chief. The applications were obtained via public records request.
A DeKalb police spokeswoman did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment or an interview with Ramos.
Ramos became DeKalb police’s first female chief in Nov. 2019, when she was hired away from Miami-Dade police following a 22-year career in South Florida. She inherited a department that was in the process of working an all-time record number of homicides.
DeKalb police broke the same record again in pandemic-plagued 2020, though the spike in violence has been far less pronounced, proportionally speaking, than what has been experienced in neighboring Atlanta and in many other communities across the country.
During her tenure, Ramos has advocated for better pay and promoted more community-oriented policing. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond recently proposed spending more than $11 million on initiatives that include bonuses for public safety workers and support for various intervention programs.
Austin is the capital of Texas and has a population approaching 1 million, significantly more than DeKalb’s population of about 750,000. Austin PD employs about twice as many officers as DeKalb.