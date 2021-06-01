DeKalb offering COVID-19 vaccinations at next food distribution event

“Getting potentially lifesaving vaccines into the arms of DeKalb residents is our top priority,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We must create and implement innovative community-based strategies that will increase vaccination rates among underserved populations.”

Partners in the June 5 event include DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the DeKalb NAACP, the DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp., New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.

DeKalb has held monthly food distribution events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, serving around 35,000 families thus far.

Offering vaccinations at the same time is a new twist.

“African-Americans, people of color and low-income populations have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeKalb NAACP president Teresa Hardy said in a news release. “We are proud to collaborate with DeKalb County in its efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy and food insecurity.”