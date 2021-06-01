DeKalb offering COVID-19 vaccinations at next food distribution event

DeKalb County will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations during its next food distribution event.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 5 at four locations: James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston; the former K-Mart store at 5997 Buford Highway NE in Doraville; Buck Godfrey Stadium at 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.
The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. Residents will receive a 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, a dozen eggs and a 10-pound package of chicken.
Visitors ages 12 and older will also have the opportunity to get a vaccination without getting out of their car. Staffers from the DeKalb Board of Health and DeKalb Fire Rescue will start administering the vaccines at 8 a.m.
A vaccine is not required to receive food.
“Getting potentially lifesaving vaccines into the arms of DeKalb residents is our top priority,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We must create and implement innovative community-based strategies that will increase vaccination rates among underserved populations.”
Partners in the June 5 event include DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the DeKalb NAACP, the DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp., New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
DeKalb has held monthly food distribution events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, serving around 35,000 families thus far.
Offering vaccinations at the same time is a new twist.
“African-Americans, people of color and low-income populations have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeKalb NAACP president Teresa Hardy said in a news release. “We are proud to collaborate with DeKalb County in its efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy and food insecurity.”