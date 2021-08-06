DeKalb megachurch’s food pantry reopening this weekend

After a month-long hiatus, weekly food distribution efforts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will resume this weekend.
The “King’s Table food pantry” will reopen from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and offer free, fresh produce and shelf-stable items. Toiletries and other household items are also available on request.
The church is located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.
“Many families in America are struggling to put food on their tables and COVID-19 has greatly expanded the number of households in need,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant said in a news release.
“As our nation and world continues to respond to this pandemic, it is important to support those families and individuals who may have limited access to resources and have been impacted due to unexpected financial hardships.”
Food and other items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit wearenewbirth.org.