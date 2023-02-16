DeKalb inspects Atlanta training center site ahead of court hearing

Ahead of a Thursday afternoon court hearing that could pause initial work on Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center, the woman who appealed the project’s permits is speaking for the first time.
DeKalb County officials, meanwhile, conducted a new inspection of the training center property — and say “no mass grading or land disturbance” has taken place.
DeKalb’s planning department issued initial land development permits for the training center, a $90-million project pitched for 85 wooded acres on the southwestern end of the county, on Jan. 31. About a week later, Amy Taylor filed a formal challenge of the permits.
Taylor, who lives near the site and is also a member of the community stakeholder advisory committee charged with advising on the creation of the training center’s site plan, was ultimately joined in her challenge by the South River Watershed Alliance and DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry. Filings claim the permits are invalid because Atlanta and DeKalb ignored existing restrictions on sediment discharges and exaggerated the amount of surrounding greenspace that would be preserved.
Earlier this week, an attorney representing the challengers filed a lawsuit asking a Fulton County judge to stop work on the site until the permit appeal can be heard by DeKalb’s zoning board — likely in April.
That hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The waterways of this beautiful forest are already at risk and putting a police training facility here would permanently destroy this critical wildlife habitat,” Taylor said in a press release, her first public comment on the matter.
“They can move their project, and they have the resources to do so. We cannot move the South River and its Forest to another location. The loss of these natural resources would be catastrophic to the area at large. All we ask is that the [Atlanta Police Foundation] follow the law and halt further forest clearing until the appeals process is complete.”
Taylor later spoke during the public comment period of Thursday’s DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting, where she called on the zoning board of appeals to “permanently suspend” the permits.
In their own press release, DeKalb County officials clarified that they had only thus far issued “Phase 1″ land development permits, which allow for work related to the installation of things like erosion prevention measures.
The press release did not directly address suggestions that all work on the site should be halted while Taylor’s appeal is pending. But it did say Wednesday’s inspection — which was prompted by “several complaints alleging that unspecified clearing, grading and excavation” were taking place — found that all work underway was “authorized by the land development permit, as issued.”
That work included “path clearing” and tree removal necessary for the installation of silt fencing around the perimeter of the property. Several photos were provided.
No stop work order was issued.
