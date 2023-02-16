DeKalb inspects Atlanta training center site ahead of court hearing

That hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The waterways of this beautiful forest are already at risk and putting a police training facility here would permanently destroy this critical wildlife habitat,” Taylor said in a press release, her first public comment on the matter.

“They can move their project, and they have the resources to do so. We cannot move the South River and its Forest to another location. The loss of these natural resources would be catastrophic to the area at large. All we ask is that the [Atlanta Police Foundation] follow the law and halt further forest clearing until the appeals process is complete.”

Taylor later spoke during the public comment period of Thursday’s DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting, where she called on the zoning board of appeals to “permanently suspend” the permits.

In their own press release, DeKalb County officials clarified that they had only thus far issued “Phase 1″ land development permits, which allow for work related to the installation of things like erosion prevention measures.

The press release did not directly address suggestions that all work on the site should be halted while Taylor’s appeal is pending. But it did say Wednesday’s inspection — which was prompted by “several complaints alleging that unspecified clearing, grading and excavation” were taking place — found that all work underway was “authorized by the land development permit, as issued.”

That work included “path clearing” and tree removal necessary for the installation of silt fencing around the perimeter of the property. Several photos were provided.

No stop work order was issued.

