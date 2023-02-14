APD sends officers to help secure public safety training center site

That activity was on the heels of the Jan. 18 “clearing operation” that left a trooper wounded from a bullet to the abdomen, and activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has accused Teran of firing first, and said a gun found at the scene was matched to the bullet that struck the trooper, whose name has not been released. GBI has also said Teran purchased the weapon in question.

The incident, though, was not captured on video. State troopers are generally not equipped with body cameras. The Atlanta Police Department recently released footage from its own officers in the area, but they do not show the shooting itself.

“Why do we have our officers out there? Is this something that we typically would do for a nonprofit or for a private organization?” District 12 Councilman Antonio Lewis asked Monday. The question suggested that the Atlanta Police Foundation, the nonprofit in charge of the project, should be on the hook for the additional security.

Peek told the committee that the department was in uncharted territory, and said he would discuss the matter with council members outside of the meeting.

“Quite frankly, I think this is a place that we’ve never been with the level of violence that we’ve had at that location,” Peek said.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, APD officials declined to disclose the number of officers shifted to the site, but said it includes members from every division.

“Commanders will be closely monitoring crime throughout the city and routinely assessing resource placement to ensure our ability to respond to and address crime elsewhere is not impacted,” Senior Police Officer TaSheena Brown said.

Injunction requested

The actual timeline for construction of the training center, meanwhile, may be in limbo.

Initial land disturbance permits, which allow for things like clearing, grading and infrastructure improvements on the site, were issued by DeKalb County’s planning department on Jan. 31.

Several days later, a local resident named Amy Taylor filed a formal challenge to the permits, accusing the city and county of overlooking existing restrictions on sediment discharges and exaggerating the amount of greenspace that would be preserved.

Work at the site has seemingly continued apace since the appeal was filed — but an attorney representing Taylor, DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry and the South River Watershed Alliance has now asked a judge to press pause until the matter is resolved.

Attorney Jon Schwartz filed the 17-page request for an emergency injunction late Monday afternoon.

The filing cites a DeKalb County code section that says an appeal of land disturbance permits issued for a development “on residentially zoned property” should automatically result in work being stopped until the matter is resolved.

Because Atlanta owns the property in question, it did not have to go through the normal rezoning process, and the training center facility is slated to be built on property otherwise zoned for residential development.

If granted, the injunction could pause work on the training center site for nearly two months.

Under the zoning board of appeals’ normal scheduling guidelines, the matter would not be heard until a meeting on April 12.