Atlanta, DeKalb leaders set to announce ‘agreement’ on training center

The training center property — a now-forested site that was once home to a city prison farm — is owned by Atlanta and leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the construction of the planned $90-million facility. It sits, however, off Key Road in southwestern DeKalb County.

The county has no say on whether the project moves forward beyond the permitting process, which is an administrative function. The police foundation initially filed for land disturbance permits last March.

Construction has not yet begun.

The project has nonetheless been at the center of a maelstrom for well over a year. The agreement to lease the property to the police foundation was approved by the Atlanta City Council in Sept. 2021, despite some 17 hours of mostly negative public comment.

Left-wing activists quickly — and quite literally — set up camp in the forest to oppose the project. While more mainstream advocacy groups and everyday residents have also held marches and continued to voice their opposition, others clashed directly with police and contractors at the site, throwing Molotov cocktails and destroying construction equipment.

It all came to a deadly head Jan. 18.

Georgia state troopers helping conduct a multi-jurisdictional “clearing operation” near the site reportedly came across Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran, 26, and several other activists that morning. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Teran opened fire at the troopers “without warning,” wounding one of them.

Multiple troopers then returned fire, killing Teran.

The GBI has said there is no body camera footage of the incident. The agency has provided documentation showing Teran purchased the firearm found at the scene, which authorities say has been tied through ballistics to the bullet that struck the wounded trooper.

The death triggered calls for an independent investigation and renewed protests. Six people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism during Jan. 21 protests — which ultimately resulted in vandalized buildings and a burning police car — in downtown Atlanta.

A total of 18 people have now been charged with domestic terrorism since December. The weighty charges, which largely stem from the alleged affiliation of those accused with the larger “stop cop city” movement, carry sentences of up to 35 years in prison.

A note of disclosure

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.