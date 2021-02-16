DeKalb extends registration deadline for pre-kindergarten lottery

Due to COVID-19, pre-Kindergarten classes will consist of up to 1.5 hours of virtual learning followed by daily at-home activities provided by the teacher. Students are expected to be in attendance for the full instructional day during the entire school year once schools reopen.

The teacher will provide a 4-week, at-home activities sheet for students that can be completed without using technology. The at-home activities are issued every four weeks during virtual learning and the lessons will cover literacy, math/science, social emotional and movement learning concepts. The teacher will give families a link to lessons that can be accessed from electronic devices.

Parents have to participate in all scheduled parent meetings and conferences at least twice a year and more if necessary. Due to the pandemic, the meetings will occur virtually.

Parents can apply for the program at the school district’s website. Families can find more information online at the district’s website or by emailing the district’s Office of Early Childhood at PreKRecords@dekalbschoolsga.org.