DeKalb school district website down because of ‘vendor-related’ issues

But anyone who has tried to access the district’s website, dekalbschoolsga.org, since Monday morning gets an “error” page message. Some users have reported seeing a message saying “Your Connection Is Not Private,” which means the encryption service used to secure any data entered into the website is unavailable.

DeKalb schools acknowledged the snafu on Twitter, posting on Monday that it “is experiencing intermittent connectivity challenges with the district’s website due to a vendor-related issue. The Division of Information Technology is working with the vendor to correct this issue.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, visitors can access parts of the site using the browser web address betadcsd.org. Parts of the website, including video archives of previous board meetings, are still offline as of Tuesday.

Several residents on Facebook and Twitter reported the website’s issues on Monday morning when parents struggled to participate in or watch the public comment period of the school board meeting.