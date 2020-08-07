DeKalb commissioner hosting school supply drive Saturday

DeKalb County students will start their school year virtually — but they still need supplies.
With that in mind, DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is hosting a school supply drive on Saturday.
Those interested in donating can do so from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two different locations: South DeKalb Mall (2801 Candler Road, Decatur) and Northlake Mall (4800 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta).
“Many residents have seen a decrease in income due to the spread of COVID-19, yet their economic demands have not changed,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “By donating essential school items, local residents are able to ensure students are well prepared and, more importantly, ease the financial burden many parents will experience heading into the 2020-2021 school year.”
All donated supplies will be given to DeKalb County School District, which will distribute them to students in need.
Needed items include: hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, masks, paper, No. 2 pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, safety scissors, binders, folders, backpakcs, highlighters, insulated lunch bags, earphones or earbuds, index cards and calculators.
Those dropping off supplies are asked to wear a mask. Event staff will be wearing masks and gloves.