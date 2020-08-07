DeKalb commissioner hosting school supply drive Saturday

“Many residents have seen a decrease in income due to the spread of COVID-19, yet their economic demands have not changed,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “By donating essential school items, local residents are able to ensure students are well prepared and, more importantly, ease the financial burden many parents will experience heading into the 2020-2021 school year.”

All donated supplies will be given to DeKalb County School District, which will distribute them to students in need.