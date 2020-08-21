DeKalb cities re-up, adopt new mask mandates

A handful of DeKalb County cities have adopted new or tweaked mask ordinances this week following Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order, which explicitly allows municipalities to enforce such measures.
Other local cities — including Atlanta, which lies partly in DeKalb and triggered the dispute with Kemp over local control of mask ordinances — have stood firm with mandates adopted prior to the recent order. So has DeKalb County itself, where the ordinance covers unincorporated areas.
All told, around 90% of DeKalb residents are currently required to wear face coverings in public. The rules apply to visitors too.
“While we appreciate that the governor finally recognizes what we knew all along — that Doraville has the authority to pass laws concerning the safety of its own residents and visitors — we remain concerned that the mixed messaging coming out of his administration will continue to cost people their lives and livelihoods,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said Friday.
Geierman’s city in northeastern DeKalb has maintained that the mandate it adopted in July remained enforceable even after Kemp issued his original order prohibiting local ordinances. After legal wrangling with the city of Atlanta, Kemp signed a new executive order on Saturday that lets most local governments require masks in shops and other private businesses so long as the owner consents and the ordinance meets other guidelines.
A handful of metro Atlanta cities have since jumped at the opportunity. They include the DeKalb cities of Chamblee and Dunwoody, both which adopted new mandates this week.
“The goal is public awareness and understanding and not punishment,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a press release. “It’s my hope that residents will work with business management to resolve any concerns before involving the city or law enforcement.”
Further south, Avondale Estates had already adopted a mandate. But the city said Friday it would start enforcement in light of Kemp’s recent change of heart.
The neighboring city of Decatur also extended its existing mandate — which it had continued enforcing — earlier this week.
Brookhaven is enforcing the mask order it originally issued in July.
Local ordinances in DeKalb and elsewhere vary, but generally include exemptions for driving, outdoor exercise, people with underlying health conditions and small children. Potential penalties also vary, though most municipalities have said their goal is education not punishment.
DEKALB MUNICIPALITIES WITH MASK MANDATES
- DeKalb County (unincorporated)
- Atlanta
- Avondale Estates
- Brookhaven
- Chamblee
- Decatur
- Doraville
- Dunwoody