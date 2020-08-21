DeKalb cities re-up, adopt new mask mandates

A handful of metro Atlanta cities have since jumped at the opportunity. They include the DeKalb cities of Chamblee and Dunwoody, both which adopted new mandates this week.

“The goal is public awareness and understanding and not punishment,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a press release. “It’s my hope that residents will work with business management to resolve any concerns before involving the city or law enforcement.”

Further south, Avondale Estates had already adopted a mandate. But the city said Friday it would start enforcement in light of Kemp’s recent change of heart.

The neighboring city of Decatur also extended its existing mandate — which it had continued enforcing — earlier this week.

Brookhaven is enforcing the mask order it originally issued in July.

Local ordinances in DeKalb and elsewhere vary, but generally include exemptions for driving, outdoor exercise, people with underlying health conditions and small children. Potential penalties also vary, though most municipalities have said their goal is education not punishment.

DEKALB MUNICIPALITIES WITH MASK MANDATES