DeKalb Chamber names new president and CEO

Atwater has more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofit agencies and government entities, according to the release.

In addition to his nearly four years with Fulton County, he has served as president of the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies and director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in community regional planning from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Drake University.

“The Chamber believes in the power of DeKalb businesses, the creation/sustainability of jobs, and thriving communities,” Atwater said in the news release. “As the president and CEO, I have the privilege to continue that mission and harness the close relationship our board of directors has developed with community leaders and local elected officials.”