DeAsia Paige joins the AJC to write about Atlanta culture

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that DeAsia Paige has been named its Atlanta Culture reporter.

Paige joins the newspaper to write compelling news stories that explore and explain Atlanta’s influence on the nation’s lifestyle and pop culture.

She is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more.

She comes to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the Belleville News-Democrat, where she covered Black communities in southwestern Illinois. Paige is a native of Maywood, Illinois. You can follow her on Twitter: @deasia_paige

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

