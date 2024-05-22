DA, other incumbents appear to sweep Gwinnett Democratic primary

Austin-Gatson is one of many Gwinnett elected officials whose victory four years ago constituted a blue wave, flipping longtime Republican seats. This year, there are no Republican candidates for district attorney and Austin-Gatson is presumed to have won another term.

Her first term was also marked by new initiatives including a conviction integrity unit and a cold case unit. The Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has recently given her office multiple awards.

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson appeared to trounce her challenger, former state Rep. Donna McLeod, in the Democratic primary. In November she will face Republican John Sabic, who two years ago ran unsuccessfully for the District 2 seat.

“I am honored to have so many voters believe in our vision of a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Gwinnett,” Hendrickson said on social media.

Sheriff Keybo Taylor also avoided a runoff in a four-way Democratic primary, according to unofficial results. He will face Republican Mike Baker in November.

District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III apparently defeated his challenger, Marqus A. Cole, in the Democratic primary. He will face Republican Bobby Howard in November.

Austin-Gatson, Hendrickson, Taylor and Watkins were all the first Black politicians elected to their respective offices four years ago as Gwinnett’s demographic changes took hold politically.

Democratic Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell seemed to defeat her challenger, Phillip Bonton III. She will face Republican Arefeen Chowdhury this fall. Mitchell was appointed tax commissioner after the death of her predecessor, Democrat Tiffany Porter, who also defeated a Republican four years ago to become Gwinnett’s first Black tax commissioner.

Only one countywide race, for superior court judge, is headed for a runoff. Magistrate Court Judge Regina Matthews and former county attorney Tuwanda Rush Williams will face off next month, according to unofficial results.