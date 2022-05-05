Gwinnett County tax commissioner dies of breast cancer at 43

She was an Atlanta Chiefs semi-professional football cheerleader and a certified National Football League agent, according to a biography distributed by her office.

Before becoming tax commissioner, she was the first Black judge in Duluth Municipal Court. She was a regular guest legal analyst on Court TV and had founded two private law firms, according to the news release.

Her office said she improved services in a number of ways during 16 months as tax commissioner, including a more efficient appointment process.

“She also made workplace improvements for her 160-member staff, who appreciated her intelligent, fun-loving and decisive leadership,” the news release said.

She also drew criticism after instituting personal fees for collecting cities’ taxes, at one point proposing charges that would have nearly doubled her salary.

Porter lived in Gwinnett County for more than 20 years. She attended Life Church International in Duluth and was active in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She was famous for baking delicious sweet potato pies, according to her biography.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. The tax commissioner’s office will close on the day of her service.