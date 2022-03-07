Cupid repeals COVID emergency protocols in Cobb County

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid on Friday rescinded the county government’s coronavirus emergency protocols, citing reduced transmission rates and new federal guidance that lowered the county’s risk level.
Without the emergency protocol in place, all government meetings will be held in person, including Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting. A mask mandate in county government buildings already expired last month.
In a video announcing the order, Cupid said that hospitalizations had dropped significantly from their peak during the omicron wave, alleviating the pressure on the public health system.
Over the last two weeks, the county recorded 109 cases per 100,000 residents. Under prior U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, that level was considered high transmission and would have kept the county’s emergency protocols in place.
In February, the CDC relaxed its guidelines for when communities should impose restrictions such as masking. As of Friday, Cobb was considered a medium transmission area, according to the CDC risk map.
Georgia earlier this month recorded its 30,000th confirmed coronavirus death. Over 1,500 people have died in Cobb County, where only 58% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
