BREAKING: Georgia’s confirmed pandemic deaths pass 30,000

The most recent 10,000 deaths include the wave of the omicron variant this winter, as well as a large portion of the deaths from the delta variant.

Georgia’s death count is now more deaths than if the entire city of McDonough were wiped out.

Vaccines have slowed the spread of the disease, and without them the toll would be far higher. A study of COVID-19’s spread through November of 2021 found that 1.1 million more Americans would have died if not for the vaccines, according to the Commonwealth Fund. However, the new virus variants that have evolved are enormously infectious, and they also partly evade the vaccines.