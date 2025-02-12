Cobb special election primaries set stage for election of new commissioners

Tuesday’s primary election in Cobb County has set the stage for two new commissioners to be elected in April — albeit after a special runoff election in one of the races.

Cobb was forced to hold the special elections after a protracted legal dispute over County Commission district lines that ultimately caused a do-over of last year’s election because the districts drawn by county officials were deemed unconstitutional. The races on ballots Tuesday were for commission seats in District 2 and District 4.

Incumbent commissioner Monique Sheffield captured about 72% of the vote to defeat attorney Yashica Marshall in the District 4 Democratic primary, according to unofficial results. She will take on Republican challenger Matthew Hardwick, an engineer who received 71% of the vote in his victory over business owner Julien Grhas.