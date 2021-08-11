ajc logo
X

Cobb school’s fifth grade class goes virtual due to rise in COVID cases

Fifth grade classes at a Cobb County elementary school will shift to virtual learning due to a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. (File photo)
Caption
Fifth grade classes at a Cobb County elementary school will shift to virtual learning due to a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. (File photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

Fifth grade classes at a Cobb County elementary school will shift to virtual learning due to a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Fifth graders at East Side Elementary School on Thursday will begin remote learning and will remain virtual through Aug. 20, according to an email sent by the school to parents on Wednesday. The students are set to return to in-person learning on Aug. 23.

Parents of fifth grade students were asked to pick up their children before noon today.

ExploreMetro Atlanta schools report more than 1,000 COVID cases in first days

As of Friday, East Side Elementary only had three active COVID-19 cases, according to the school district’s website. The Cobb district reported 185 known cases of COVID-19 in schools as of last Friday.

Masks are optional in Cobb schools though “strongly encouraged.”

ExploreMore stories about Cobb County public schools

Since the start of the school year, hundreds of cases of COVID-19 have been reported by metro Atlanta school districts. Late Tuesday, the Clayton County district announced that Kemp Primary School was switching to virtual learning for the rest of the week as a precaution for students and staff.

This story has been updated.

In Other News
1
Spelman College to offer online certificate programs
2
DeKalb school board approves $2 billion budget
3
Gwinnett school district to increase visitor screening
4
University System of Georgia awards record number of degrees
5
Fulton County opens 2 flagship STEM high schools costing $116 million
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top