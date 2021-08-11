Clayton County’s Kemp Primary School to go virtual temporarily

Kemp Primary School in Clayton County will revert to virtual learning for the remainder of the week, the school system said Tuesday.
In a Twitter post, the district said the move was a precaution for students and staff.
“As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matter relative to the pandemic,” the district’s statement said.
Schools around metro Atlanta have faced increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections since the new academic year started last week. Clayton Schools also recently notified families that they must wear masks on buses or risk losing access to the district-provided transportation.
“The data shared by the district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of actions concerning this situation as well as any others matters that may develop,” the school system said.