Metro Atlanta schools report more than 700 COVID cases in first days

Eight metro Atlanta school districts reported 714 cases of the coronavirus in the first days of the new year.
Among the hot spots are the Cherokee County School District, which identified 196 active cases, and the Cobb County School District, which reported 185 known cases.
Gwinnett County Public Schools documented 166 cases in its first two days of school. Friday’s numbers haven’t been posted yet.
Although classes in the Fulton County district begin today, it reported 91 positive cases among students and staff in the days leading up to its school start.
Three districts have not yet posted any data on cases. They are Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and the Clayton County School District.
Because DeKalb’s report dates back to July 1, its data is not included in the overall total among districts.
Here’s the rundown:
Atlanta Public Schools
Students returned to classrooms in Atlanta Public Schools on Thursday. The school district has not yet posted any new COVID-19 data on its website.
Masks: Required
Enrollment: Around 51,000 students
Cherokee County School District
The Cherokee County School District reported 196 active cases of the coronavirus Friday after one week of school. Of those, 166 were students, while 30 were staff, according to data posted to the district’s website.
The highest numbers were reported at Etowah High School, where there 17 reported cases and Woodstock High School, which listed 16 active cases.
A year ago in August, both of those high schools closed due to coronavirus outbreaks. At the time, each school reported 13 newly infected students leading to a total of more than 400 students to be under quarantine.
Mask policy: Optional
Enrollment: Approximately 41,000 students
City Schools of Decatur
The district has not posted a data report on coronavirus cases. School opened last Tuesday.
Masks: Required
Students: Approximately 5,700
Clayton County School District
The district has not posted a data report on coronavirus cases.
Masks: Required
Enrollment: More than 50,000
Cobb County School District
Cobb County reported 185 active cases of the coronavirus among students and staff on Friday.
Elementary schools reported the highest total with 86 cases, while there were 47 cases in middle schools and 52 cases in high schools.
None of Cobb’s 113 schools report more than 10 active cases of the coronavirus.
Cobb’s data does not specify whether cases are among students or staff. Nor does it break out cases involving staff members who don’t work in schools.
As of Friday, Cobb’s website showed a cumulative count of 253 coronavirus cases recorded since July 1. School-by-school cumulative numbers reflect cases counted since the 2021-22 school year started Aug. 2
Masks: Optional, but “strongly encouraged”
Enrollment: Approximately 107,000 students
DeKalb County School District
On Friday, the DeKalb County School District reported 213 cases of the coronavirus — 95 staff and 118 students. The data is listed as beginning on July 1. The district does identify cases by school in the report posted to its website.
Masks: Required
Enrollment: Approximately 93,000
Fayette County Public Schools
The Fayette County district reported 35 cases of the coronavirus from July 31 to last Friday. All but one of the cases were students.
The district reported more 207 individuals are quarantined. This includes 61 students at Whitewater Middle School, 32 students at Starr’s Mill High School and 30 students at McIntosh High School.
Masks: Optional
Enrollment: 19,912, as of October of 2020
Fulton County Public Schools
In the days leading up to its Aug. 9 start date, the district reported 91 positive cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.
The district reported 53 individuals in quarantine, including 13 from Mountain Park Elementary, 12 from Roswell High school and 10 from Roswell North Elementary.
The district recently announced masks will be required in areas with high coronavirus case counts. On Sunday, Superintendent Mike Looney tweeted that information about “an alternative option for parents who oppose the district’s temporary masking requirement” will be provided by Thursday.
Masks: Required in schools located in areas with high COVID-19 case counts
Students: Around 94,4000
Gwinnett County School District
The state’s largest school district reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus after its first two days of classes last week.
The Gwinnett cases involve 147 students and 19 school district employees, according to reports posted on the district’s website.
The highest number of cases were at Archer High School (13), Simpson Elementary School (12) and McConnell Middle School (8).
Gwinnett also reported 16 active cases in district offices. Fifteen of those were in facilities and operations departments.
Masks: Required
Students: The district reported 178,000 students during the 2020-2021 school year.
Henry County School District
The Henry County district reported 14 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 2, which was the last time its data was updated. Of those cases, 5 were students, 9 were staff. Seventy-six people faced quarantines, including 45 students and 31 staff.
The district does not identify cases by school.
Masks: Optional
Students: Approximately 43,000
Marietta City Schools
The new school year opened on Tuesday. On Friday, the district reported 27 cases of the coronavirus: 22 students, 5 staff.
Marietta High School had the highest totals with 11 cases — 9 students and 2 staff.
Masks: Optional
Enrollment: Approximately 8,900
Staff writer Alia Malik contributed to this report.