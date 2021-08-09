Metro Atlanta schools report more than 700 COVID cases in first days

Because DeKalb’s report dates back to July 1, its data is not included in the overall total among districts.

Here’s the rundown:

Caption Masks are option in the Cobb County School District, but these students opted to wear them during the first day of school at Pearson Middle School in Marietta on Aug. 2, 2021. The district reported 185 cases of COVID-19 during the first week, but none at Pearson Middle School.(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Atlanta Public Schools

Students returned to classrooms in Atlanta Public Schools on Thursday. The school district has not yet posted any new COVID-19 data on its website.

Masks: Required

Enrollment: Around 51,000 students

Cherokee County School District

The Cherokee County School District reported 196 active cases of the coronavirus Friday after one week of school. Of those, 166 were students, while 30 were staff, according to data posted to the district’s website.

The highest numbers were reported at Etowah High School, where there 17 reported cases and Woodstock High School, which listed 16 active cases.

A year ago in August, both of those high schools closed due to coronavirus outbreaks. At the time, each school reported 13 newly infected students leading to a total of more than 400 students to be under quarantine.

Mask policy: Optional

Enrollment: Approximately 41,000 students

City Schools of Decatur

The district has not posted a data report on coronavirus cases. School opened last Tuesday.

Masks: Required

Students: Approximately 5,700

Clayton County School District

The district has not posted a data report on coronavirus cases.

Masks: Required

Enrollment: More than 50,000

Cobb County School District

Cobb County reported 185 active cases of the coronavirus among students and staff on Friday.

Elementary schools reported the highest total with 86 cases, while there were 47 cases in middle schools and 52 cases in high schools.

None of Cobb’s 113 schools report more than 10 active cases of the coronavirus.

Cobb’s data does not specify whether cases are among students or staff. Nor does it break out cases involving staff members who don’t work in schools.

As of Friday, Cobb’s website showed a cumulative count of 253 coronavirus cases recorded since July 1. School-by-school cumulative numbers reflect cases counted since the 2021-22 school year started Aug. 2

Masks: Optional, but “strongly encouraged”

Enrollment: Approximately 107,000 students

DeKalb County School District

On Friday, the DeKalb County School District reported 213 cases of the coronavirus — 95 staff and 118 students. The data is listed as beginning on July 1. The district does identify cases by school in the report posted to its website.

Masks: Required

Enrollment: Approximately 93,000

Fayette County Public Schools

The Fayette County district reported 35 cases of the coronavirus from July 31 to last Friday. All but one of the cases were students.

The district reported more 207 individuals are quarantined. This includes 61 students at Whitewater Middle School, 32 students at Starr’s Mill High School and 30 students at McIntosh High School.

Masks: Optional

Enrollment: 19,912, as of October of 2020

Fulton County Public Schools

In the days leading up to its Aug. 9 start date, the district reported 91 positive cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The district reported 53 individuals in quarantine, including 13 from Mountain Park Elementary, 12 from Roswell High school and 10 from Roswell North Elementary.

The district recently announced masks will be required in areas with high coronavirus case counts. On Sunday, Superintendent Mike Looney tweeted that information about “an alternative option for parents who oppose the district’s temporary masking requirement” will be provided by Thursday.

Masks: Required in schools located in areas with high COVID-19 case counts

Students: Around 94,4000

Gwinnett County School District

The state’s largest school district reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus after its first two days of classes last week.

The Gwinnett cases involve 147 students and 19 school district employees, according to reports posted on the district’s website.

The highest number of cases were at Archer High School (13), Simpson Elementary School (12) and McConnell Middle School (8).

Gwinnett also reported 16 active cases in district offices. Fifteen of those were in facilities and operations departments.

Masks: Required

Students: The district reported 178,000 students during the 2020-2021 school year.

Henry County School District

The Henry County district reported 14 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 2, which was the last time its data was updated. Of those cases, 5 were students, 9 were staff. Seventy-six people faced quarantines, including 45 students and 31 staff.

The district does not identify cases by school.

Masks: Optional

Students: Approximately 43,000

Marietta City Schools

The new school year opened on Tuesday. On Friday, the district reported 27 cases of the coronavirus: 22 students, 5 staff.

Marietta High School had the highest totals with 11 cases — 9 students and 2 staff.

Masks: Optional

Enrollment: Approximately 8,900

Staff writer Alia Malik contributed to this report.