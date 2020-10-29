Cobb schools cancel Friday classes due to widespread power outages

Explore Power outages from Zeta disrupt virtual learning for metro Atlanta schools

School and central office staff members will work remotely. Employees who are classified as essential will be given instructions from their supervisors.

Cobb County canceled in-person classes and moved all students to remote learning Thursday ahead of the storm. The district said it would not penalize students or staff members who were without power and could not access the Cobb Teaching and Learning System.

The Fulton County School System has also called off classes for Friday. The system said that more than 40 of its campuses were without power and internet.