Cobb schools cancel Friday classes due to widespread power outages

Cobb County Schools will cancel classes Friday as residents continue to grapple with widespread power outages after Hurricane Zeta brought heavy rain and winds across north Georgia early Thursday.
Georgia’s second largest district said many of its students, families and staff members remain without power “and are recovering from the impact this hurricane has had on their homes and schools.”
A school district spokesman said Thursday that over 50 schools are without power.
“We continue to coordinate with local power companies who have prioritized restoring service as soon as they are able," he said.
Cobb schools have also canceled elementary after-school programs, but said extracurricular activities can continue if power is available. Students and parents who have questions about specific extracurricular activities can contact their local schools or coaches.
School and central office staff members will work remotely. Employees who are classified as essential will be given instructions from their supervisors.
Cobb County canceled in-person classes and moved all students to remote learning Thursday ahead of the storm. The district said it would not penalize students or staff members who were without power and could not access the Cobb Teaching and Learning System.
The Fulton County School System has also called off classes for Friday. The system said that more than 40 of its campuses were without power and internet.