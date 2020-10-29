Fulton nixes Friday classes; 40 schools without power due to Zeta

Over 62,000 PPE Items Found in Oceans and on Beach Shorelines. During last month’s annual International Coastal Cleanup event organized by Ocean Conservancy, a total of 62,210 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items were recovered. These items, including single-use masks and rubber gloves, were gathered from beach shorelines and oceans around the world. . Dr. George Leonard, a chief scientist with the nonprofit organization, called PPE waste a “significant threat” to marine life. . According to ‘Environmental Science & Technology,’ an estimated 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are being used monthly across the globe. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation, pointed out how oblivious people are to the impact their PPE is having on the environment. . People may not realize that these blue masks and gloves have plastic in them … what we're using just for a couple of minutes can last on Earth for thousands of years, Chad Nelsen, via ‘People’. He added that with no end to the pandemic in sight, we’re just “scratching the surface” of this new threat. . If we are not concerned or careful, it could become a big setback and a disastrous situation for oceans, Chad Nelsen, via ‘People’