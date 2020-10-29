Fulton nixes Friday classes; 40 schools without power due to Zeta

Fulton County Schools announced that there will be no classes on Friday as the district recovers from the “significant” impact of Tropical Storm Zeta.
The district wrote in a Twitter thread about 2 p.m. Thursday that more than 40 campuses were without power and internet.
Friday will be a remote teacher workday, and word about extracurricular activities along with sports will come from local school officials.
“We are grateful to local crews clearing roads and restoring power, but the storm impact on our schools remains significant,” the district wrote.
More than 1 million Georgians woke up without power due to the storm.
Ahead of the storm, Fulton moved Thursday classes online. After the storm, the district said online learning would continue for its 95,000 students but that “students will be held harmless for any absences” in areas where conditions impacted internet access.