X

Fulton nixes Friday classes; 40 schools without power due to Zeta

A tilting tree and downed power line on Sewell Mill Road near Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb. (Photo by Rich Danielson / for the AJC )

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County Schools announced that there will be no classes on Friday as the district recovers from the “significant” impact of Tropical Storm Zeta.

The district wrote in a Twitter thread about 2 p.m. Thursday that more than 40 campuses were without power and internet.

Friday will be a remote teacher workday, and word about extracurricular activities along with sports will come from local school officials.

Explore6 Fulton early votes sites still without power as of noon due to Zeta

“We are grateful to local crews clearing roads and restoring power, but the storm impact on our schools remains significant,” the district wrote.

More than 1 million Georgians woke up without power due to the storm.

Ahead of the storm, Fulton moved Thursday classes online. After the storm, the district said online learning would continue for its 95,000 students but that “students will be held harmless for any absences” in areas where conditions impacted internet access.

Over 62,000 PPE Items Found in Oceans and on Beach Shorelines. During last month’s annual International Coastal Cleanup event organized by Ocean Conservancy, a total of 62,210 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items were recovered. These items, including single-use masks and rubber gloves, were gathered from beach shorelines and oceans around the world. . Dr. George Leonard, a chief scientist with the nonprofit organization, called PPE waste a “significant threat” to marine life. . According to ‘Environmental Science & Technology,’ an estimated 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are being used monthly across the globe. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation, pointed out how oblivious people are to the impact their PPE is having on the environment. . People may not realize that these blue masks and gloves have plastic in them … what we're using just for a couple of minutes can last on Earth for thousands of years, Chad Nelsen, via ‘People’. He added that with no end to the pandemic in sight, we’re just “scratching the surface” of this new threat. . If we are not concerned or careful, it could become a big setback and a disastrous situation for oceans, Chad Nelsen, via ‘People’

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.