Cobb, Marietta schools won’t require masks on buses, indoors

Rivera also said the district had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 that were transmitted on a bus last school year or during the summer. He also said the district has a high percentage of staff members who have been vaccinated.

“As we consider each family’s ability to determine what is best for their child in terms of personal comfort and learning dynamics, our goal is to strike the right balance between safety, science, teaching, and learning,” he said.

The health protocols for both districts will require students or staff who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate and to quarantine if they are identified as close contact. Both districts will also provide hand sanitizer in classrooms, on buses and in school common areas and clean daily high-touch surface areas in buildings and on buses.

“As we prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 2, we maintain our commitment to our mission as a school district: student success,” Cobb schools said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate our one team and especially our nurses, as they have contributed significantly to attaining our goal of student success.”

Last school year, seven metro Atlanta school districts reported more than 15,000 known cases of the coronavirus among staff and students.