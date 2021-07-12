ajc logo
X

DeKalb school board members debate mask policy

03/09/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — John R. Lewis Elementary School music teacher Elena Prestwood welcomes a student wearing a face shield and a face mask into the school building on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Caption
03/09/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — John R. Lewis Elementary School music teacher Elena Prestwood welcomes a student wearing a face shield and a face mask into the school building on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

Weeks before the new school year begins, the DeKalb County school board on Monday debated the district’s policy of encouraging — but not mandating — students and staff to wear masks.

That policy — announced last month ― made masks optional for students and staff indoors or outside of buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students are required to wear masks while riding buses.

A district official told board members that wearing masks “would be in the best interest” of everyone when classes begin Aug. 2. That’s due a rise in coronavirus cases in Georgia, the highly contagious delta variant and because children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.

ExploreMetro Atlanta schools mask policies vary, despite new CDC guidance

“Just for safety reasons, it would afford all of us to do due diligence to keep everyone safe coming back into the (learning) environment,” said Deborah Moore-Sanders, interim deputy superintendent for student support and intervention.

Board member Marshall Orson said that recommendation is not consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Friday said individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 could forego masks in school buildings.

Olson said it “puts us in a really difficult position of saying we’re driven by the science and data and the medical advice and then deciding we’re not going to be driven by the science and data … when it’s clearly been articulated.”

ExploreDeKalb schools relax indoor mask rules for students, staff

Joyce Morley, another DeKalb board member, said she’s glad to see the district recommend wearing masks since Georgia is among the lowest-ranking states with fully-vaccinated residents.

As of last week, only 37% of the state’s total population — which includes children under 12 not yet eligible to get the vaccine ― had been fully vaccinated.

“I think we have to look at what is in the best interest of the children and the best interest of the educators,” Morley said.

In Other News
1
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 12)
2
Shipman ahead in funds in Atlanta council president race, but Archibong
3
Fulton development head to resign as executive director, remain...
4
Clayton County Schools hiring bus drivers, monitors
5
Fear, frustration as DeKalb moves to end water disconnection ban
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top