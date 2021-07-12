DeKalb school board members debate mask policy

Weeks before the new school year begins, the DeKalb County school board on Monday debated the district’s policy of encouraging — but not mandating — students and staff to wear masks.
That policy — announced last month ― made masks optional for students and staff indoors or outside of buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students are required to wear masks while riding buses.
A district official told board members that wearing masks “would be in the best interest” of everyone when classes begin Aug. 2. That’s due a rise in coronavirus cases in Georgia, the highly contagious delta variant and because children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.
“Just for safety reasons, it would afford all of us to do due diligence to keep everyone safe coming back into the (learning) environment,” said Deborah Moore-Sanders, interim deputy superintendent for student support and intervention.
Board member Marshall Orson said that recommendation is not consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Friday said individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 could forego masks in school buildings.
Olson said it “puts us in a really difficult position of saying we’re driven by the science and data and the medical advice and then deciding we’re not going to be driven by the science and data … when it’s clearly been articulated.”
Joyce Morley, another DeKalb board member, said she’s glad to see the district recommend wearing masks since Georgia is among the lowest-ranking states with fully-vaccinated residents.
As of last week, only 37% of the state’s total population — which includes children under 12 not yet eligible to get the vaccine ― had been fully vaccinated.
“I think we have to look at what is in the best interest of the children and the best interest of the educators,” Morley said.