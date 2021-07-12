DeKalb school board members debate mask policy

Olson said it “puts us in a really difficult position of saying we’re driven by the science and data and the medical advice and then deciding we’re not going to be driven by the science and data … when it’s clearly been articulated.”

Joyce Morley, another DeKalb board member, said she’s glad to see the district recommend wearing masks since Georgia is among the lowest-ranking states with fully-vaccinated residents.

As of last week, only 37% of the state’s total population — which includes children under 12 not yet eligible to get the vaccine ― had been fully vaccinated.

“I think we have to look at what is in the best interest of the children and the best interest of the educators,” Morley said.