Cobb district begins $48 million Pebblebrook High School expansion

Pebblebrook’s new theater will seat 750 people and will be constructed next to the existing theater. The new space will have a common area that provides access to both theaters and will have two dance studios, light and sound shop, scene area, orchestra pit and fly loft, Cobb schools said.

The new theatre space will be used by the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts, the district’s magnet program housed at Pebblebrook.

Pebblebrook originally opened in 1963, but in 1975 moved into the building that once housed Lindley Junior High School, according to its website. Several buildings have been added to the campus to accommodate student growth over the years.

Cobb school board members in June 2020 approved a contract with Bowen & Watson, Inc. to build the additions. Marc Smith, chief technology and operations officer for the district, told board members last summer that the project is scheduled to be completed by September 2022.