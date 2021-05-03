Veteran stage actor, director to lead Cobb magnet school program

Starting June 1, Robert Connor will take over as coordinator of the program, Pebblebrook principal Dana Giles said. He replaces Frank Timmerman, who stepped down in December after serving the school since 1993.

Connor comes to Pebblebrook with more than 40 years of experience as a performer and more than two decades as an educator, the Cobb County School District said. He has worked with Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and the Fine Arts Magnet Education program at New Manchester High School, the district said.