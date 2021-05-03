Veteran stage actor, director to lead Cobb magnet school program

An actor and director with more than four decades of experience will lead the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School.
Starting June 1, Robert Connor will take over as coordinator of the program, Pebblebrook principal Dana Giles said. He replaces Frank Timmerman, who stepped down in December after serving the school since 1993.
Connor comes to Pebblebrook with more than 40 years of experience as a performer and more than two decades as an educator, the Cobb County School District said. He has worked with Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and the Fine Arts Magnet Education program at New Manchester High School, the district said.
Giles said the school is ecstatic to have Connor lead the program.
“His reputation as a resourceful, creative, and impactful leader is evidenced in his decades of experiences in successfully leading and growing various performing arts programs in metro Atlanta and other states, coupled with his work with several local theatres and productions,” she said.
Connor has appeared in numerous theatre productions, including “Higher Ground,” “Come out of the Rain,” Tyler Perry’s “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Jezebel.” He’s also directed “Chicago,” Cinderella,” “Hairspray,” “Dreamgirls,” Romeo & Juliet,” “In The Heights” and an amateur production of “The Color Purple.”
His television and movie credits include “A Different World,” “The Cosby Show,” “Greenleaf” and the 1989 film “Glory.” Connor has a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and a master’s in theatre with an emphasis on dramatic media from the University of Georgia.
The Cobb school district has six magnet programs that accepts applications from students within the system. CCCEPA students take their core classes at Pebblebrook and magnet classes at the Center. Along with its academic curriculum, CCCEPA offers students training in vocal music, drama, dance and technical theatre.