Cobb, Marietta schools to provide free summer meals to children

Marietta City Schools and the Cobb County School District will offer free meals to students during the summer months. (file photo)

Credit: Marietta City Schools

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Children in Cobb County who are out of school for the summer will still have a chance to get at least two square meals a day.

Starting Monday, Marietta City Schools and the Cobb County School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years or younger throughout June and July.

No registration or income threshold is required to receive meals. Marietta schools will provide daily meal options, as well as seven-day breakfast and lunch meal kits, to participating students.

A list of Marietta’s 20 locations, as well as dates and times when meals will be served, can be found on the district’s website. Locations marked with an asterisk indicate where children can pickup seven-day meal packages.

The Cobb County School District will give out weekly meal kits from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Clarkdale Elementary, Harmony Leland Elementary, King Springs Elementary, Daniell Middle, Smitha Middle and North Cobb High schools. More details about the menus and dates of distribution can be found on the Cobb School Nutrition Department’s website.

