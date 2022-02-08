Cobb County postpones vote on Airbnb rentals, other regulations

The proposal would charge a $55 annual fee to obtain an operating certificate. It would also impose a $500 fine for a short-term rental owner’s first violation of noise, zoning or building codes. A second violation would lead to a $750 fine, while a third within 12 months would allow the county to revoke the owner’s ability to rent.

Commissioner Monique Sheffield of South Cobb said she would push for stronger penalties for violations, after residents complained of loud parties late at night.

“It’s turning our communities into something that they’re not,” she said. “...We’re turning our communities into hotel locations.”

Most commissioners favor regulating short-term rentals, but it’s not clear when the proposal will resurface. At the meeting, county staff suggested deferring the code changes until the fall; it could also come back next January, if the commission continues to handle code changes in bulk once a year.

The commission did approve a handful of code amendments that they said were uncontroversial. These changes included eliminating redundant language and incorporating new state laws into the county code.