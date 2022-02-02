Cobb County poised to regulate short-term home rentals like Airbnb

The proposed code changes in Cobb would impose a $500 fine for a short-term rental owner’s first violation of noise, zoning or building codes. A second violation would lead to a $750 fine, while a third within 12 months would allow the county to revoke the owner’s certificate to operate a short-term rental property.

The fee to obtain a certificate would cost $55 a year. That’s less than half the $150 the city of Atlanta will charge starting March 1.

The proposed rules would limit occupancy to one adult per 390 square feet, which would put some existing listings out of compliance.

The board of commissioners will consider whether to adopt the regulations at its Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting.