Cobb allocates $22.8M in emergency rent, utility relief funding

Cobb County commissioners last week approved setting aside $22.8 million in emergency rental assistance grants. The grants are funded by the second stimulus package passed by Congress and signed into law in December and can be used to pay rent, utilities and other expenses related to housing, the county said.

Eligible residents must qualify for unemployment or have had their incomes cut due to the pandemic; are at risk of being homeless; and have an income that is at or below 80% of the area household level. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income for Cobb County in 2019 was $77,932.