Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill pleads not guilty to new federal charges

“As we have said and continue to reiterate, the use of a restraint chair as a tool of law enforcement is universally accepted and common and necessary to maintain order and safety in any correctional facility,” they said in the statement.

The Clayton sheriff was indicted by federal authorities in April on civil rights violations after he was accused of ordering four men be put in restraint devices.

One of the detainees was a 17-year-old who allegedly vandalized his family home after getting into an argument with his mother. Another was a Butts County landscaper who got into a heated argument with Hill over a Clayton deputy’s bill.

Federal law allows use of a restraint chair to keep inmates from harming themselves or someone else, but the chairs must not be used as a form of punishment.

Hill has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was suspended from duty by Gov. Brian Kemp in June, but remains Clayton County’s sheriff.

Thursday’s arraignment was to answer to two new charges federal authorities added in a superseding indictment in late March. It was the second superseding indictment since the original charges in April (The other superseding indictment was filed in August).

In the new charges, Hill is accused of ordering detainees identified as “R.P.” and “D.B.” be put in restraint chairs after the two men ran afoul of the sheriff in December 2019 and February 2020 respectively. The indictment also re-alleged charges in the cases of the five other detainees from previous indictments.

Jessica Cino, a partner with law firm Krevolin Horst, said the growing list of charges could be a result of increased leads or more people coming forward because there is security in numbers.

“A lot of times that is the product of pressure points,” said Cino, who added she can only speculate as she is not part of the investigation. “They (prosecutors) identify a way to pressure that person to finally give the testimony that they had up until now been silent about.”