Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill facing new federal indictment over treatment of inmates

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is facing a new federal indictment alleging his office illegally used a restraint chair on a detainee who was hooded and punched in the face after being arrested for speeding and driving on a suspended license.
A federal grand jury had previously indicted Hill in April on four counts of violating inmates’ constitutional rights with use of the restraint chair. The new charge is incorporated in a 14-page superseding indictment, which realleges the previous allegations. It was returned by the grand jury July 29.
The original indictment led Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend Hill from his duties in June. Hill has denied all charges.
The controversial sheriff is expected to appear before Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker on the new charge at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The new charge alleges that a detainee, identified as “W.T.,” was arrested in May 2020 for speeding and driving on a suspended license. He was met at the jail by Hill and the sheriff’s office’s elite fugitive Scorpion Response Team, where he was allegedly placed in a restraint chair on the lawman’s orders.
A hood was allegedly put on “W.T.’s” head shortly after he was restrained and he was then punched twice in the face by what the detainee thinks was a fist. An officer covered blood on the detainee’s jail uniform with a white paper smock and took a picture.
“W.T.” also is said to have urinated on himself after being the chair for hours, according to the indictment.
