Thursday hearing set for new federal charges against Clayton Sheriff Hill

The sheriff appealed to the state Supreme Court in early February to have his suspension overturned after a Fulton County Superior Court denied the same request in December. The Supreme Court transferred Hill’s request to the Court of Appeals in mid-February citing jurisdictional issues.

In the new superseding document, filed March 16, the grand jury alleged Hill is accused of directly playing a role in each detainee being strapped to the restraining chair. It also re-alleges its charges in the cases of the five other detainees from previous indictments.

In the new indictment, a detainee, identified only as “R.P.,” was jailed in Clayton in December 2019 after being accused of pointing a gun at two men outside his Jonesboro home. After being placed in a holding cell, Hill is alleged to have said, “B____, you point a gun at someone?” When R.P. denied the accusation, Hill ordered jail staff to put him in the chair, the indictment said.

“R.P.” alleged he was left restrained for hours and eventually urinated on the chair, the indictment said.

Another detainee, “D.B.,” was arrested in February 2020 for possessing marijuana, heroin, ecstasy in pill form and illegal firearms at his Hampton home. He alleged that Hill came to his cell after he was detained and began asking him about the drug and firearm accusations, the indictment said.

When “D.B.” told Hill he didn’t want to talk to him, Hill is alleged to have sent him to the restraint chair, the indictment said.

Both detainees were compliant at the jail, the indictment said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard will hear the allegations during Thursday’s 10 a.m. arraignment.